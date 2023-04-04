Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Jackson Lewis on Tuesday removed an employment discrimination lawsuit against industrial equipment suppliers Process Solutions and Fluid-Flow Products Inc. to New Hampshire District Court. The suit, over alleged age and disability discrimination, was filed by the Law Office of Leslie H. Johnson on behalf of a former employee. The case is 1:23-cv-00221, Seaver v. Casella Sales & Marketing, Inc. d/b/a Casella Process Solutions et al.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

April 04, 2023, 12:10 PM

Plaintiffs

William Seaver

defendants

Casella Sales & Marketing, Inc. d/b/a Casella Process Solutions

Fluid-Flow Products, Inc.

defendant counsels

Jackson Lewis

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination