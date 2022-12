Breaking News From Law.com

A Seattle jury hit Monsanto with an $82 million verdict on Tuesday in the latest trial involving PCBs at a school in Monroe, Washington. The verdict, reached on Monday, awarded $20.5 million in compensatory damages and $61.5 million in punitive damages to one of four plaintiffs, all members of the same family. Four previous juries awarded verdicts ranging from $21.4 million to $275 million, and a fifth jury was deadlocked.

Education

December 20, 2022, 4:42 PM