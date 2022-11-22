Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Jackson Lewis on Tuesday removed a lawsuit against WestRock and Multi Packaging Solutions to Utah District Court. The suit seeks a declaration that plaintiffs Seastone Products and Curt Goddard, former sales representatives for the defendants, have not misappropriated any trade secrets or engaged in any other illegal activity following the expiration of the sales rep agreement. The complaint was filed by Price Parkinson & Kerr. The case is 2:22-cv-00731, Seastone Products et al. v. WestRock Co. et al.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

November 22, 2022, 7:54 PM