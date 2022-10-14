New Suit - Copyright

Munsch Hardt Kopf & Harr filed a copyright infringement lawsuit Thursday in Texas Eastern District Court on behalf of Seasons (HK) Ltd. and Seasons USA Inc., wholesalers of Halloween products. The complaint targets Sunstar Industries Inc. for marketing and selling knock-off sculptures of animal skeletons without the plaintiffs' authorization or consent. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:22-cv-00404, Seasons USA, Inc. et al v. Sunstar Industries, Inc.

Retail & Consumer Goods

October 14, 2022, 5:20 AM