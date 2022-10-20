New Suit - Copyright

Munsch Hardt Kopf & Harr filed a copyright infringement lawsuit Wednesday in Texas Eastern District Court on behalf of Seasons (HK) Ltd. and Seasons USA Inc., wholesalers of Halloween products. The complaint targets SCS Direct Inc. d/b/a River Colony Trading for marketing and selling knock-off sculptures of human and animal skeletons without the plaintiffs' authorization or consent. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:22-cv-00409, Seasons USA, Inc. et al v. SCS Direct, Inc. et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

October 20, 2022, 4:36 AM