New Suit - Copyright

Munsch Hardt Kopf & Harr filed a copyright infringement lawsuit Thursday in Texas Eastern District Court on behalf of Seasons (HK) Ltd. and Seasons USA Inc., wholesalers of Halloween products. The suit targets Morris Costumes Inc. and Oriental Trading Company Inc. for marketing and selling knock-off sculptures of animal skeletons without the plaintiffs' authorization or consent. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:22-cv-00403, Seasons USA Inc. et al v. Oriental Trading Company, Inc. et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

October 14, 2022, 5:19 AM