New Suit - Copyright

Munsch Hardt Kopf & Harr filed a copyright infringement lawsuit Wednesday in Texas Eastern District Court on behalf of Seasons Ltd. The suit names L.T.D. Commodities LLC and the Lakeside Collection for allegedly violating the copyright for multiple Halloween-themed home decorations. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:22-cv-00400, Seasons USA, Inc. et al v. L.T.D. Commodities LLC et al.

Wholesalers

October 12, 2022, 5:09 PM