New Suit - Copyright

Munsch Hardt Kopf & Harr filed a copyright lawsuit Friday in Texas Eastern District Court on behalf of Seasons (HK) Ltd. and Seasons USA Inc., wholesalers of Halloween products The suit takes aim at Easter Unlimited Inc. and Fun World Inc. for allegedly selling knock-off sculptures of animal skeletons without authorization. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:22-cv-00416, Seasons USA, Inc. et al v. Fun World, Inc. et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

October 22, 2022, 11:23 AM