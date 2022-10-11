New Suit - Copyright

Munsch Hardt Kopf & Harr filed a copyright infringement lawsuit Tuesday in Texas Eastern District Court on behalf of Seasons (HK) Ltd. and Seasons USA Inc., wholesalers of Halloween products. The complaint targets Joyin Inc. for marketing and selling knock-off sculptures of animal skeletons without the plaintiffs' authorization or consent. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:22-cv-00396, Seasons (HK) Ltd et al v. Joyin, Inc.

Retail & Consumer Goods

October 11, 2022, 1:33 PM