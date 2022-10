New Suit - Copyright

Dollar Tree and other defendants were hit with a copyright infringement lawsuit Saturday in Texas Eastern District Court. The lawsuit, brought by Munsch Hardt Kopf & Harr on behalf of Seasons (HK) Ltd., a wholesaler of Halloween products, accuses the defendants of marketing and selling knock-off sculptures of animal skeletons without plaintiffs authorization or consent. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:22-cv-00392, Seasons (HK) Ltd. et al v. Dollar Tree Inc et al.