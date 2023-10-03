John C. Stellabotte and Fawn Lee of Ellenoff Grossman & Schole have entered appearances for National Christmas Products Inc. in a pending patent infringement lawsuit. The complaint, filed Aug. 25 in New Jersey District Court by Saul Ewing Arnstein & Lehr on behalf of Seasonal Specialties, doing business as National Tree Company, asserts two patents related to changing the illumination of lighting products. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Georgette Castner, is 3:23-cv-11123, Seasonal Specialties, LLC v. National Christmas Products, Inc.
Retail & Consumer Goods
October 03, 2023, 9:37 AM