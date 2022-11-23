Who Got The Work

Felicia J. Boyd of Norton Rose Fulbright has entered an appearance for Everstar Merchandise Co. Ltd. in a pending patent infringement lawsuit. The complaint, filed Nov. 7 in Minnesota District Court by Saul Ewing Arnstein & Lehr on behalf of Seasonal Specialties, a seller of decorative lighting products, accuses Everstar of infringing two patents for features that allow users to switch between steady lighting and special effects, such as twinkling. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge John R. Tunheim, is 0:22-cv-02841, Seasonal Specialties, LLC v. Everstar Merchandise Co., Ltd.

Retail & Consumer Goods

November 23, 2022, 7:38 AM