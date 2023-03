New Suit - Contract

Young Conaway Stargatt & Taylor filed a lawsuit Tuesday in Delaware District Court on behalf of Searobin Ltd. The complaint seeks to obtain over $290,000 from Allianz Bulk Cfr8 Pte Ltd. in unpaid hire and expense fees related to the vessel's quarantine period. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-00312, Searobin Limited v. Allianz Bulk Cfr8 Pte Ltd. et al.

Transportation & Logistics

March 23, 2023, 5:39 AM

Plaintiffs

Searobin Limited

Young Conaway Stargatt & Taylor

defendants

Allianz Bulk Cfr8 Pte Ltd.

nature of claim: 120/over a maritime contract dispute