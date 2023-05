New Suit

McCarter & English and Manning Immigration PLLC filed a lawsuit against the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and other defendants in New Jersey District Court on Monday. The court action, filed on behalf of Sean-Robert James, seeks updates and adjudication for the plaintiff's asylum application which was filed with the New Jersey Asylum Office six years ago. The case is 3:23-cv-02744, Sean-Robert James v. United States Department Of Homeland Security et al.

Government

May 22, 2023, 1:23 PM

Plaintiffs

Sean-Robert James

Plaintiffs

McCarter & English

defendants

United States Department Of Homeland Security

Alejandro Mayorkas

Susan Raufer

United States Citizenship And Immigration Services

Ur M. Jaddou

nature of claim: 899/challenging a federal agency decision