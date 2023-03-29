Who Got The Work

Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith partner Larissa G. Nefulda has stepped in to represent Envision Physician Services and Starlight Inpatient Services in a pending lawsuit for claims under the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act. The case was filed Feb. 10 in California Central District Court by Hammoud Law PC on behalf of Sean Horner. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Sunshine Suzanne Sykes, is 5:23-cv-00221, Sean Horner v. North Coast Imaging Radiology Medical Group, Inc. et al.

Health Care

March 29, 2023, 6:41 AM

