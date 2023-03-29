Who Got The Work
Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith partner Larissa G. Nefulda has stepped in to represent Envision Physician Services and Starlight Inpatient Services in a pending lawsuit for claims under the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act. The case was filed Feb. 10 in California Central District Court by Hammoud Law PC on behalf of Sean Horner. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Sunshine Suzanne Sykes, is 5:23-cv-00221, Sean Horner v. North Coast Imaging Radiology Medical Group, Inc. et al.
Health Care
March 29, 2023, 6:41 AM
Plaintiffs
defendants
- Cmre Financial, Inc.
- Envision Physician Services, LLC
- Mtbc Health, Inc. d/b/a Medical Laboratory Services
- North Coast Imaging Radiology Medical Group, Inc.
- Palomar Health Foundation
- Riverside County Medical Services, A Medical Corporation
- Starlight Inpatient Services, A Medical Corporation
- Temecula Valley Neurosurgery, Inc.
- Transworld Systems, Inc.
defendant counsels
- Carlson Messer
- Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith
- Neil Dymott Frank Mccabe & Hudson, Aplc
- Neil Dymott Frank Mccabe And Hudson Aplc
- Sessions Israel And Shartle LLP
nature of claim: 480/over alleged breaches of consumer credit or privacy laws