Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith partner Larissa G. Nefulda has stepped in to represent Envision Physician Services and Starlight Inpatient Services in a pending lawsuit for claims under the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act. The case was filed Feb. 10 in California Central District Court by Hammoud Law PC on behalf of Sean Horner. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Sunshine Suzanne Sykes, is 5:23-cv-00221, Sean Horner v. North Coast Imaging Radiology Medical Group, Inc. et al.

March 29, 2023, 6:41 AM

Plaintiffs

Sean Horner

Plaintiffs

Hammoud Law PC

defendants

Cmre Financial, Inc.

Envision Physician Services, LLC

Mtbc Health, Inc.

North Coast Imaging Radiology Medical Group, Inc

Palomar Health Foundation

Riverside County Medical Services

Starlight Inpatient Services

Temecula Valley Neurosurgery, Inc, A Medical Corporation

Transworld Systems, Inc.

defendant counsels

Carlson Messer

Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith

Neil Dymott Frank Mccabe & Hudson, Aplc

Sessions Israel And Shartle LLP

nature of claim: 480/over alleged breaches of consumer credit or privacy laws