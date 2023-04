New Suit - Trademark

Seaman Corp., which sells 'FiberTite' roofing membranes and related products, filed a trademark infringement lawsuit against Garland Co. on Friday in Ohio Northern District Court. The suit, brought by Calfee Halter & Griswold, accuses the defendant of selling competing products under the confusingly similar name 'FireTite.' Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-00889, Seaman Corp. v. Garland Co. Inc. et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

April 28, 2023, 6:38 PM

Plaintiffs

Seaman Corporation

Plaintiffs

Calfee, Halter & Griswold

defendants

Garland Industries, Inc.

The Garland Co., Inc.

nature of claim: 840/over trademark claims