Who Got The Work

Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani partner Jonathan A. Barnes has entered an appearance for Sunrun, a residential solar energy company, in a pending breach-of-contract lawsuit. The action, which pertains to defects from a solar installation project, was filed May 28 in Maryland District Court by the Law Office of R.J. Vanzego Jr. and the Law Offices of Manotti L. Jenkins on behalf of Reah Seals. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Peter J. Messitte, is 8:24-cv-01534, Seals v. Sunrun Inc..

Renewable Energy

July 12, 2024, 2:19 PM

