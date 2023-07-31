Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Adams & Reese on Monday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Kirby Corp., a marine logistics provider that transports chemicals and petroleum products, to Louisiana Western District Court. The suit, filed by Riviere PLC on behalf of Sealevel Construction, seeks payment for the removal and repair of structures damaged by Kirby's towing vessel operations in Louisiana. The case is 6:23-cv-01005, Sealevel Construction Inc. v. Kirby Corp.

Transportation & Logistics

July 31, 2023, 7:22 PM

Plaintiffs

Sealevel Construction, Inc.

Plaintiffs

Law Office Of Christopher H Riviere

Riviere Abel

defendants

Kirby Corporation

defendant counsels

Adams and Reese

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract