Lawyers at Adams & Reese on Monday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Kirby Corp., a marine logistics provider that transports chemicals and petroleum products, to Louisiana Western District Court. The suit, filed by Riviere PLC on behalf of Sealevel Construction, seeks payment for the removal and repair of structures damaged by Kirby's towing vessel operations in Louisiana. The case is 6:23-cv-01005, Sealevel Construction Inc. v. Kirby Corp.
Transportation & Logistics
July 31, 2023, 7:22 PM