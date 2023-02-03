New Suit - Consumer Class Action

GSK Consumer Health was hit with a consumer class action Friday in California Central District Court over the labeling of its children's cough medicine. The complaint, brought by the Law Offices of Ronald Marron, claims that the defendant deceives consumers into paying more for its children’s 12-hour cough medicine, which has the exact formula and ingredients as the adult product. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-00842, Seale v. Gsk Consumer Health, Inc.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

February 03, 2023, 5:11 PM