Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Maynard Nexsen on Tuesday removed a lawsuit against VGW Holdings Ltd., an Australia-based developer of casino-style games, and certain subsidiaries to Alabama Northern District Court. The complaint was filed by Davis & Norris and Bedford Rogers & Bowling on behalf of Amy Nicole Seal. The suit seeks an injunction to prevent the defendants from marketing certain games of chance to Alabama consumers on the basis that the games violate Alabama’s anti-gambling laws. The case is 3:23-cv-00462, Seal v. Vgw Ltd et al.

Gaming & Esports

April 13, 2023, 10:31 AM

Plaintiffs

Amy Nicole Seal

Plaintiffs

Davis & Norris LLP

Bedford Rogers & Bowling PC

Davis & Norris, LLP

defendants

Vgw Holdings US Inc

Vgw Ltd

Vgw Luckyland Inc

Vgw US Inc

defendant counsels

Maynard, Cooper & Gale

Maynard Nexsen

nature of claim: 890/