Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe partners Behnam Dayanim and Richard Jacobsen have entered appearances for VGW Holdings Ltd., an Australia-based developer of casino-style games, and certain subsidiaries in a pending lawsuit. The suit, filed April 11 in Alabama Northern District Court, seeks an injunction to prevent the defendants from marketing certain games of chance to Alabama consumers on the basis that the games violate Alabama’s anti-gambling laws. The court case was brought by Davis & Norris and Bedford Rogers & Bowling on behalf of Amy Nicole Seal. The defendants are also represented by Maynard Nexsen. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge C. Lynwood Smith, Jr, is 3:23-cv-00462, Seal v. Vgw Ltd et al.

Gaming & Esports

May 26, 2023, 10:35 AM

