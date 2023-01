Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani on Friday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against EcoWash Systems to Missouri Western District Court. The suit, brought by Lowther Johnson on behalf of Seal Smart LLC, accuses the defendant of failing to timely build five custom-ordered trailers with power wash equipment. The case is 6:23-cv-03032, Seal Smart LLC v. EcoWash Systems LLC.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

January 27, 2023, 4:59 PM