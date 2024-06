News From Law.com

Seagate Technology, a provider of mass data storage, has hired Jim Lee as senior vice president, chief legal officer and corporate secretary. Lee comes to the Fremont, California-based company from Westminster, Colorado-based Maxar Technologies, a provider of space technology and geospatial intelligence, where he was general counsel for five years.

June 11, 2024, 4:15 PM

