New Suit

Expeditors International, Agility Logistics and other defendants were sued on Thursday in Delaware District Court. The suit, filed by Simms Showers on behalf of SeaCube Containers, accuses the defendants of refusing to release containers back to the plaintiff after logistics company Ace Global ceased operations in 2021. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-00786, SeaCube Containers LLC v. PT Samudera Indonesia TBK et al.

Transportation & Logistics

July 20, 2023, 5:51 PM

Plaintiffs

SeaCube Containers LLC

Plaintiffs

Young Conaway Stargatt & Taylor

defendants

Expeditors International Ocean, Inc.

Agility Logistics Corp.

Agility Logistics Group, LLC

Agility Logistics Solutions, Inc.

Bdp International LLC

Bdp International, L.P.

DHL Global Customer Solutions (USA), Inc.

DSV Air & Sea Inc.

Hellmann Worldwide Logistics, Inc.

PT Samudera Indonesia Tbk

Schenker Americas, Inc.

Schenker International, Inc.

nature of claim: 120/over a maritime contract dispute