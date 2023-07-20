Expeditors International, Agility Logistics and other defendants were sued on Thursday in Delaware District Court. The suit, filed by Simms Showers on behalf of SeaCube Containers, accuses the defendants of refusing to release containers back to the plaintiff after logistics company Ace Global ceased operations in 2021. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-00786, SeaCube Containers LLC v. PT Samudera Indonesia TBK et al.
Transportation & Logistics
July 20, 2023, 5:51 PM