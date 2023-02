New Suit - ERISA

SEACOR Payroll Management filed an interpleader complaint against Cori Rill and the estate of Earl D. Bounds Jr. on Wednesday in Illinois Southern District Court. The suit, over disputed life insurance proceeds, was filed by Ogletree Deakins Nash Smoak & Stewart. Counsel have not yet appeared for the claimants. The case is 3:23-cv-00506, SEACOR Payroll Management LLC v. Jackson et al.

Insurance

February 15, 2023, 6:46 PM