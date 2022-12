New Suit - Contract

Greenspoon Marder filed a lawsuit to foreclose a maritime vessel's mortgage Friday in Florida Southern District Court on behalf of Seacoast National Bank. The suit targets JCF Yacht Charters and other defendants. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 0:22-cv-62311, Seacoast National Bank v. M/Y Viaggio et al.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

December 09, 2022, 1:16 PM