New Suit - Contract

Seacoast National Bank filed a foreclosure lawsuit against yacht owner Landy E. Vidal on Tuesday in Florida Southern District Court. The suit, over an alleged mortgage default, was filed by Akerman. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 0:23-cv-60338, Seacoast National Bank v. M/Y Excess et al.

Banking & Financial Services

February 21, 2023, 7:57 PM