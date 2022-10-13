Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Kading Briggs LLP on Thursday removed a lawsuit against CBRE Group, a commercial real estate and investment services firm, and other defendants to California Northern District Court over alleged race-based employment discrimination. The suit was filed by Minnis & Smallets on behalf of Kathryn Seabron, who claims she was wrongfully terminated after her supervisor passed out 'All Lives Matter' rubber bracelets. The case is 3:22-cv-06048, Seabron v. Matrix Resources, Inc. et al.

Real Estate

October 13, 2022, 7:03 PM