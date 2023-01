New Suit - Contract

Seaboard Marine Ltd. filed a lawsuit Monday in Florida Southern District Court alleging breach of maritime contract. The court action, which targets American Clothing Exchange for over $87,000 in damage claims, was brought by Blanck & Cooper. Attorneys have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-20372, Seaboard Marine Ltd v. American Clothing Exchange Inc.

January 30, 2023, 7:42 PM