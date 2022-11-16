New Suit - Contract

Kelly Hart & Hallman and Simms Showers filed a lawsuit Wednesday in Texas Western District Court targeting Tehama Shipping Services. The suit, alleging loss of cargo due to fire damage, was brought on behalf of Sea Consortium Private Ltd. UPS, DHL, Expeditors International of Washington and others are named as garnishees. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-01213, Sea Consortium Private Limited v. Tehoma Shipping Services Co. LLC et al.

Transportation & Logistics

November 16, 2022, 7:05 PM