New Suit - Trade Secrets

Hogan Lovells filed a trade secret lawsuit Friday in Virginia Eastern District Court on behalf of SDSE Networks, a provider of secure communications for the U.S. government. The complaint targets Saroop Mathur, a former senior engineer for SDSE who is backed by Wilmer Cutler Pickering Hale and Dorr. Mathur is accused of refusing to return computer hardware containing the source code for SDSE’s proprietary SCOUT technology and other confidential information in service of the company's former subsidiary Eclipz. The case is 1:22-cv-01024, SDSE Networks, Inc. v. Mathur.

Technology

September 09, 2022, 5:18 PM