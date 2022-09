News From Law.com

Kristy Greenberg, who most recently served as deputy chief of the criminal division at the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York, on Monday began work as a partner at Hogan Lovells in New York. Greenberg, who will be a member of the firm's financial industry and insurance sector, said she was drawn to Hogan Lovells' "unparalleled" international capabilities.

New York

September 12, 2022, 5:13 PM