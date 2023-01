News From Law.com

O'Melveny has announced that Natasha Waglow Teleanu, a former assistant U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York, has joined the firm as a partner in its labor and employment group. Natasha Waglow Teleanu is the latest of several attorneys who have left the government to join O'Melveny as partners.

New York

January 09, 2023, 2:08 PM