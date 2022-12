New Suit - Contract

Sullivan & Worcester filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Wednesday in Massachusetts District Court on behalf of SDL Inc. The suit seeks damages from Tahzoo LLC in the amount of $186,750, plus interest, for a software licensing fee. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-12034, SDL, Inc. v. Tahzoo, LLC.

Technology

November 30, 2022, 6:02 PM