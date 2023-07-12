Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Sheppard Mullin on Wednesday removed a lawsuit alleging fraud and trade secret theft against COVID testing provider Same Day Health and other defendants to California Central District Court. The complaint, filed by Tiedt & Hurd, stems from Same Day's proposal last year to purchase plaintiff SDI labs. The suit alleges that the defendants undermined attempts to complete the merger, and misrepresented the details of a $22.5 million settlement paid by Same Day to the City of Los Angeles for falsifying lab results. The suit also accuses the defendants of misappropriating SDI's billing records and other confidential information. The case is 2:23-cv-05619, SDI Labs, Inc. v. Sameday Technologies, Inc. et al.

Plaintiffs

SDI Labs, Inc.

defendants

Does 1 through 50, inclusive.

Felix Huettenbach

Fundamentum Health, Inc.

Praesidium Diagnostics LLC

Quickmed

Sameday Technologies, Inc.

defendant counsels

Sheppard Mullin

