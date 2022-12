Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at McGuireWoods on Wednesday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Sealed Air Corp., a packaging company known for brands like Cryovac, to New York Eastern District Court. The suit was filed by Ginsburg & Misk on behalf of SDI Inc. The case is 1:22-cv-07596, SDI, Inc., v. Sealed Air Corporation.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

December 14, 2022, 5:26 PM