New Suit

Houston Astros, a Major League Baseball team, and other defendants were hit with an accessbility lawsuit Monday in Texas Southern District Court. The suit, over alleged violations of the ADA, was filed by Bizer & DeReus and the Cirkiel Law Group on behalf of Joshua Scurria. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 4:22-cv-04385, Scurria v. Houston Astros, LLC et al.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

December 19, 2022, 6:01 PM