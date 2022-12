Removed To Federal Court

Syneos Health US on Thursday removed an employment class action on behalf of remote workers to California Central District Court. The suit, filed by Setareh Law Group, claims that Syneos failed to reimburse employees for business expenses that were incurred when they were required to work from home in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Syneos Health is represented by Morgan, Lewis & Bockius. The case is 2:22-cv-09444, Scurlock v. Syneos Health US, Inc.

Health Care

December 29, 2022, 10:04 PM