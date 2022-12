Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Butler Weihmuller Katz Craig on Wednesday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Liberty Mutual to Florida Middle District Court. The suit, for personal injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision, was filed by Morgan & Morgan on behalf of Veronica Scully. The case is 6:22-cv-02271, Scully v. Liberty Mutual Insurance Company.

Insurance

December 07, 2022, 2:28 PM