New Suit - Employment

Aon Plc, one of the world's largest insurance brokers, and Creative Circle were sued Wednesday in Illinois Northern District Court over alleged employment discrimination under the ADA. The court case was brought by Sulaiman Law Group on behalf of a former marketing project manager for the company who claims she was denied a full time position due to hostility towards her disability. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-01611, Scully v. AON Service Corporation et al.

Insurance

March 15, 2023, 12:51 PM