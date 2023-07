Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Butler Weihmuller Katz Craig on Thursday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Travelers, a New York-based insurance company, to Florida Northern District Court. The suit, concerning a dispute over liability claims, was filed by a pro se plaintiff. The case is 4:23-cv-00301, Scruggs v. Travelers.

Insurance

July 13, 2023, 6:41 PM

Plaintiffs

Granville Scruggs

defendants

Travelers

defendant counsels

Butler Weihmuller Katz Etc Llp - Tampa Fl

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute