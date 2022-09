Removed To Federal Court

Kelly Services on Friday removed a class action for claims under the Fair Credit Reporting Act to Missouri Western District Court. The complaint, filed by Brown & Watkins, accuses the staffing agency of unlawfully disclosing consumer report information to third parties. Kelly Services is represented by Warden Grier LLP. The case is 5:22-cv-06106, Scroggins v. Kelly Services, Inc.

