Who Got The Work

Amir Nassihi of Shook, Hardy & Bacon has entered an appearance for Ford Motor Co. in a pending consumer class action. The suit, filed Nov. 3 in California Southern District Court by Ahdoot & Wolfson, contends that certain Fusion Energi models and other electric and hybrid vehicles contain internet-enabled features which are now obsolete due to AT&T’s recent phasing out of its 3G network. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Michael M. Anello, is 3:22-cv-01716, Scriber v. Ford Motor Company.