New Suit - Contract

Pool Corp. subsidiary SCP Distributors sued Texas Pool Group, Kevin Entralgo, William Hicks and Bryan Thompson Friday in Texas Southern District Court for alleged breach of contract. The lawsuit, brought by Fox Rothschild, accuses Texas Pool of failing to make payments under its purchasing agreements. Lawyers have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 4:22-cv-04522, Scp Distributors, LLC v. Texas Pool Group, LLC et al.

Wholesalers

December 30, 2022, 4:59 PM