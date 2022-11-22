New Suit - Contract

Fox Rothschild filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Tuesday in New Jersey District Court on behalf of SCP Distributors LLC, a swimming pool supply wholesale distributor. The suit pursues claims against Nicholas Pools Inc., Sotiris Sergiou and Theodora Sergiou for failing to pay over $330,000 for the purchase of certain pool supplies and/or equipment in accordance with an executed credit/business application and agreement. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-06721, Scp Distributors LLC v. Nicholas Pools Inc. et al.

November 22, 2022, 9:44 AM