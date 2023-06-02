New Suit - Fraud, Inventory and Trade Secret Theft

Pool Corp. company SCP Distributors filed a lawsuit Friday in Texas Northern District Court alleging fraud, as well as inventory and trade secret theft. The lawsuit, filed by FisherBroyles, targets two former SCP managers and Jimmy Ray Trucking for allegedly misappropriating more than $1 million worth of SCP inventory. The suit claims that the former employees, while still with SCP, secretly purchased vendor Jimmy Ray Trucking for financial gain, more than doubling its staff and fleet size within a year. The defendants are also accused of disclosing trade secrets, and approving payments for goods which were never delivered to SCP. Attorneys have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-01250, SCP Distributors LLC v. Hopkins et al.

Wholesalers

June 02, 2023, 1:23 PM

Plaintiffs

Scp Distributors LLC

Plaintiffs

Fisherbroyles LLP

defendants

Daron Hopkins

Dustin Keith

Jimmy Ray Trucking LLC

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract