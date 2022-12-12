SCOTUS Will Hear 2nd Challenge to Biden Student Debt Relief ...

News From Law.com

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday added a second challenge to the Biden administration's student loan forgiveness program to its docket for arguments in February. The case, Department of Education v. Brown, came to the court after the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit refused to block a district's nationwide order vacating the student loan plan. The challenge was filed by two student loan borrowers who are represented in the high court by Consovoy McCarthy partner J. Michael Connolly.

December 12, 2022, 12:19 PM