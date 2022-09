News From Law.com

The U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday took steps towards a return to normal operations in announcing there will be public seating at oral arguments in the new term, and bar admissions will be done again in the courtroom. The justices also announced that they will continue providing a live audio feed of all scheduled oral arguments, a practice begun when the court went into remote operation because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

District of Columbia

September 28, 2022, 5:30 PM