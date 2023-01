News From Law.com

The U.S. Supreme Court tackled multiple questions about a Washington state labor union's strike, which the company said left trucks damaged but the federal government argued was decided improperly. The issues presented included the nature of when a strike's economic damage violates federal law and whether the Washington Supreme Court was correct in dismissing the suit, or if the National Labor Relations Board should have had the first say.

Transportation & Logistics

January 11, 2023, 6:00 AM