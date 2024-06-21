SCOTUS Rejects Texas, New Mexico Deal on Rio Grande Water Us...

News From Law.com

The U.S. Supreme Court split five to four to reject the recommendation of its own special master to accept a multi-state consent decree on Rio Grande water rights. The high court's order goes against a joint motion from the states of Texas and New Mexico that was the result of over a decade of negotiations and a phase one trial that also included the state of Colorado, water districts and farmers in southern New Mexico and far west Texas and the U.S. Department of Justice.

